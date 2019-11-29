DA: Da Gama to proceed with Jhb mayorol election on Wednesday
On Thursday, Joburg council speaker Vasco da Gama postponed the election of the mayor to next week, saying he needed to seek legal advice on determining a majority.
JOHANNESBURG - The Democratic Alliance (DA) said on Friday that Joburg council speaker Vasco da Gama would run the election of a new mayor on Wednesday despite moves by Gauteng Human Settlements MEC Lebogang Maile.
Maile had given Da Gama seven days to show reasons why he shouldn’t be suspended or removed.
On Thursday, the speaker postponed the election of the mayor to next week, saying he needed to seek legal advice on determining a majority. But Maile accused Da Gama of causing a vacuum and abusing his powers.
“We think he has violated some provisions of the conduct of councillors, it can’t be an easy decision to dissolve or not continue with a council meeting. If we don’t deal with it, it may create problems going forward in terms of how municipalities are managed,” Maile said.
But the DA has stood by Da Gama. The party said in this tightly contested election, it was unlikely that a winner would get the 136 votes of a simple majority. DA provincial chairperson Mike Moriarty said Maile’s actions would have no effect.
“There is a government in the City of Joburg, the city manager is running the council and the speaker would still be in council on 4 December,” he said.
The DA said it wanted to negotiate with the Economic Freedom Fighters, but the red berets were still not taking DA calls.
