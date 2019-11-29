D-day: Court to rule on Jacob Zuma's appeal against corruption trial
Last week, Zuma’s lawyers argued that the SCA may arrive at a different conclusion and Zuma may eventually be granted a permanent stay of prosecution.
DURBAN - Former President Jacob Zuma and co-accused Thales will know if they can take their case to the Supreme Court of Appeal (SCA) after the Pietermaritzburg High Court ruled that they must stand trial.
However, the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) opposed Zuma’s application, saying the prospects of him succeeding at the appeal court are slim.
Last week, the NPA’s Andrew Breytenbach accused Zuma of delay tactics, saying that the former president did not offer rational or compelling reasons for why he must not stand trial.
Zuma's lawyer Muzi Sikhakhane argued that the former president will be prejudiced if the case proceeds.
He argued that there had been political interference in the matter, but this argument was quickly squashed by judge Thoba Poyo-Dlwati, who said this had not been widely accepted.
Zuma faces charges of corruption, fraud and racketeering linked to the arms deal.
His counsel has also argued that there have been too many delays and therefore the case should be dismissed, a charge dismissed by the prosecution.
