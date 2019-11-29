British police shoot man at London Bridge after stabbing - source
A 14-second video clip on Twitter filmed from a high vantage point showed what appeared to be three police officers backing away from a man lying on the pavement.
LONDON - Videos and photographs on Twitter showed several police cars and buses on the bridge and a truck straddling several lanes.
A 14-second video clip on Twitter filmed from a high vantage point on the opposite side of the street showed what appeared to be three police officers backing away from a man lying on the pavement.
Two of the officers are pointing rifles at the man, who can be seen moving slightly. Reuters could not independently verify the footage.
“Police were called at 1:58 p.m. to a stabbing at premises near to London Bridge,” police said in a statement. “A man has been detained by police. We believe a number of people have been injured.”
Witnesses told British media that the police arrived quickly at the scene soon after shots were heard.
A police spokesman said earlier that it appeared that somebody had been shot.
Sky News said a man had been shot dead.
The ambulance service declared what it called a “major incident” in the area.
London Bridge was the scene of an attack in June 2017 when three militants drove a van into pedestrians and then attacked people in the surrounding area, killing eight people.
Earlier this month, Britain lowered its national terrorism threat level to “substantial” from “severe”, its lowest level since 2014.
London Bridge station was closed.
Popular in World
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.