Black Friday madness: Parents urged to keep an eye on kids while shopping

Malls around the country were a hive of activity on Friday with shoppers looking to get their hands on the best deals.

Shoppers on Black Friday, 29 November 2019. Picture: Abigail Javier
34 minutes ago

JOHANNESBURG - Parents are being urged to keep an extra eye on their children as they get caught up in the excitement of Black Friday sales.

Malls around the country were a hive of activity on Friday, with shoppers looking to get their hands on the best deals.

WATCH: TVs fly off shelves at midnight Black Friday sale

The official end of the school term was less than a week away, but some pupils were already on holiday and, as a result, many adults brought their children along at South Gate Mall as they shopped for Black Friday bargains.

One man brought his two daughters with him and said he knew how to keep them safe.

“I always keep an eye on them and make sure that the I carry the younger one while I shop,” he said.

One woman, who had her three sons with her said she was not worried about them disappearing.

“When we left this morning I knew I had to be careful. I’m not sure where I would go if I lost one of the boys, but I haven’t thought about that because I have my eyes on them,” she said.

South Gate Mall management advised parents shopping with their children to know where the help desk was in case of emergencies.

