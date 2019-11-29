Black Friday madness: Parents urged to keep an eye on kids while shopping
Malls around the country were a hive of activity on Friday with shoppers looking to get their hands on the best deals.
JOHANNESBURG - Parents are being urged to keep an extra eye on their children as they get caught up in the excitement of Black Friday sales.
Malls around the country were a hive of activity on Friday, with shoppers looking to get their hands on the best deals.
WATCH: TVs fly off shelves at midnight Black Friday sale
The official end of the school term was less than a week away, but some pupils were already on holiday and, as a result, many adults brought their children along at South Gate Mall as they shopped for Black Friday bargains.
One man brought his two daughters with him and said he knew how to keep them safe.
“I always keep an eye on them and make sure that the I carry the younger one while I shop,” he said.
One woman, who had her three sons with her said she was not worried about them disappearing.
“When we left this morning I knew I had to be careful. I’m not sure where I would go if I lost one of the boys, but I haven’t thought about that because I have my eyes on them,” she said.
South Gate Mall management advised parents shopping with their children to know where the help desk was in case of emergencies.
#BlackFridaySA The queue outside Game in Mall of Africa. 5 minutes to opening. CE pic.twitter.com/XxB0bTRWQm— EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) November 28, 2019
Popular in Lifestyle
-
‘We want TVs!’: Black Friday shoppers up since midnight to get the best deals
-
S. Africans skip work to spend savings on Black Friday deals
-
PowerBall results: Tuesday, 26 November 2019
-
K-pop singer sentenced to six years in jail for rape, sharing secret sex videos
-
Trump beefs up with Rocky body on Twitter
-
Paul Burrell: Queen will be upset over Harry & Meghan's Christmas plans
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.