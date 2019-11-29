Arms deal trial: Court says Zuma’s claims of political interference baseless
A full bench in the Pietermaritzburg High Court on Friday dismissed Jacob Zuma’s application for leave to appeal a court decision that he should stand trial for fraud, corruption, and racketeering.
DURBAN - The judges presiding in former President Jacob Zuma’s matter on Friday said allegations of political interference in the case were never been proven and the Supreme Court of Appeal (SCA) would not be convinced that Zuma’s rights were violated.
A full bench in the Pietermaritzburg High Court dismissed Zuma’s application for leave to appeal a court decision that he should stand trial. The court also found that Zuma’s arguments that he was targeted by his political enemies were not genuine and dismissed his application with costs.
Zuma faces charges of fraud, corruption, and racketeering linked to the arms deal together with French arms company Thales.
Judges Jerome Mnguni, Esther Steyn, and Thoba Poyo-Dlwati said allegations of political interference in Zuma’s case were baseless because they were not proven. The judges said the SCA would not be persuaded by that argument because Zuma’s lawyers relied on overturned judgments and reports.
The judges also dismissed with costs Thales’ application to appeal the National Prosecuting Authority’s decision to reinstate charges against the company.
The company accused former prosecutions boss Shaun Abrahams of acting irrationally when he brought back charges against the company, but the judges disagreed and said the SCA would also uphold that decision.
Popular in Politics
-
Zuma application for leave to appeal corruption trial dismissed
-
DA: Da Gama to proceed with Jhb mayorol election on Wednesday
-
CARTOON: Court shooting!
-
Lawyer apologises for disrespectful language in Jacob Zuma’s appeal notice
-
AmaXhosa King Mpendulo Sigcawu's funeral under way
-
Trump's comments on SA misunderstood, says US Ambassador Lana Marks
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.