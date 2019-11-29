ANC, EFF still want Stevens Mokgalapa removed as Tshwane mayor

On Thursday night, city council speaker Katlego Mathebe rejected the EFF’s motion of no confidence in Mokgalapa.

JOHANNESBURG - The Democratic Alliance’s (DA) Tshwane mayor Stevens Mokgalapa still has a job, at least for now.

The African National Congress (ANC) had earlier decided that it would back the EFF. The red berets tabled the motion, saying the DA has been limping from one disaster to another since Mokgalapa succeeded his predecessor Solly Msimanga.

The mayor also came under fire after the emergence of an alleged sex tape.

The EFF and the ANC staged a walk out of the Tshwane council after the speaker rejected the motion of no confidence.

The ANC’s Tshwane Leader Kgosi Maepa said the council speaker didn't follow the rules in rejecting the EFF motion.

“They said the motion was disallowed, but we left the council with the EFF.”

He said the reasons she gave didn't make sense.

The ANC said its motion of no confidence in the Tshwane mayor remains on the order paper and would be dealt with at the next council meeting.