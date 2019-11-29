Alexander: New Bok coach will be named before 2020

Rassie Erasmus stepped down as head coach after the Rugby World Cup triumph but continues in his position of director of rugby and will play a big role in deciding who his successor will be.

JOHANNESBURG - SA Rugby president Mark Alexander has confirmed that they will appoint a new Springbok head coach by the end of the year.

Erasmus was in charge for around 18 months and occupied the director of rugby role at the same time as being in charge of the national side.

There has been speculation in recent weeks that defence coach Jacques Nienaber and ex-Kings boss Deon Davids are among the favourites to succeed Erasmus.

Speaking at the 2020 Super Rugby season launch on Thursday, Alexander said that continuity is part of what they are looking for.

“Rassie [Erasmus] first has to give us his close-off report and give a presentation to the executive on his plan, and we will take it from there. We are hoping to close out everything before the end of the year because we want to start the year with a new coach and everything in place going forward.”

Alexander also added that they need to capitalise on the momentum that was built from winning the World Cup.

“We won the World Cup 1995 and we really never rode on that enthusiasm and it was the same situation in 2007. We are hoping this time around we can put something in place to give some of that energy back into the game.”