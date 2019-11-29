Mum, child allegedly killed by Sebokeng man

Zuma application for leave to appeal corruption trial dismissed
Local
The man also apparently attacked his two other siblings, who are in a critical condition in hospital.
JOHANNESBURG - A Sebokeng man has been arrested for the murders of his mother and four-year-old sister.
It’s alleged he stabbed them to death on Friday morning.
The man also apparently attacked his two other siblings, who are in a critical condition in hospital.
He is under police guard in hospital after he tried to take his own life.
The police’s Mavela Masondo said: “Police can confirm that a man, aged 22, stabbed his mother, who was aged 43. He also stabbed three siblings. Of them, two girls are aged four and nine. The boy is 16 years old.”
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.