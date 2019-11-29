Mum, child allegedly killed by Sebokeng man

The man also apparently attacked his two other siblings, who are in a critical condition in hospital.

JOHANNESBURG - A Sebokeng man has been arrested for the murders of his mother and four-year-old sister.

It’s alleged he stabbed them to death on Friday morning.

He is under police guard in hospital after he tried to take his own life.

The police’s Mavela Masondo said: “Police can confirm that a man, aged 22, stabbed his mother, who was aged 43. He also stabbed three siblings. Of them, two girls are aged four and nine. The boy is 16 years old.”