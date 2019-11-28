Water master plan includes dept restructuring, tackling financial woes - Sisulu

Human Settlements, Water and Sanitation Minister Lindiwe Sisulu was speaking at the official launch of the national water and sanitation master plan.

TSHWANE - Human Settlements, Water and Sanitation Minister Lindiwe Sisulu on Thursday said the master plan aimed at addressing the country’s water crisis would include restructuring of her department and addressing financial mismanagement, among other problems.

The minister was speaking at the official launch of the national water and sanitation master plan. The plan spells out government’s short, medium, and long-term strategy to secure water security in the country.

#Water Human Settlements Water and Sanitation Minister Lindiwe Sisulu is due to unveil her department’s master plan aimed at addressing the country’s water challenges. TK pic.twitter.com/K3QCbEwo5U — EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) November 28, 2019

Sisulu said the plan would, among other interventions, boost infrastructure development and address the financial problems facing her department.

She said government would be working with various other organisations to introduce digital mechanisms, which would assist the country conserve water.

“Our water security can only be guaranteed by a combination of what we call green smart technology and a great game plan, and the know-how and superb human capital in the water and sanitation sector,” Sisulu said.

Sisulu said South Africa was among the countries receiving the lowest rainfall in the world with three million people still without reliable water supply.