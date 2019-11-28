WATCH LIVE: Election of new Joburg mayor

Herman Mashaba left office as the mayor of the City of Joburg on Wednesday.

JOHANNESBURG - The City of Joburg is holding a special council meeting to elect a new mayor after the resignation of Herman Mashaba, whose last day in office was on Wednesday.

He resigned last month, accusing the DA of frustrating his mayorship and of ignoring race when dealing with inequality.

Three key candidates will battle it out for the position of Johannesburg mayor.

The DA has fielded Funzela Ngobeni, the Economic Freedom Fighters has nominated Musa Novela and the ANC has named Geoff Makhubo.

The ANC has 121 seats, the DA 104 and the EFF 30.

The total votes needed to win a majority is 136.

