Tshwane Mayor Stevens Mokgalapa’s 30-day special leave withdrawn
A motion of no confidence was also planned for Thursday afternoon but was delayed.
TSHWANE - City of Tshwane Metropolitan Municipality Mayor Stevens Mokgalapa’s 30 days’ special leave on Thursday was withdrawn during a council sitting.
Mokgalapa was placed on leave after an audio recording of him emerged purportedly having sex with MMC for Roads and Transport Sheila Senkubuge, while also criticising colleagues. The mayor maintained his innocence, saying he was being blackmailed with an audio recording leaked to the public.
• DA appoints Abel Tau as acting mayor of Tshwane
There were heated debates over Mokgalapa’s special leave with the Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) and African National Congress councillors saying the correct processes were not followed when the leave was approved. The parties demanded chief whip Christo van den Heever withdraw the leave, which he eventually agreed to.
Tshwane council speaker Katlego Mathebe wanted the matter to be discussed at a later stage. But, the suggestion was met with anger from the EFF’s MoAfrica Monongane.
“You are coming across as the very person who's abusing power and you will force us to do what we are doing to Mokgalapa. We are very patient and clear that we want Mokgalapa to go even if we wait until next year,” he said.
Meanwhile, the motion of no confidence against the mayor was yet to be tabled.
