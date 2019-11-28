Troubled SAA desperately needs cash injection
It’s up to Treasury and the Public Enterprises Department to decide on a lifeline for the airline which has managed to fly out of a recent strike but not out of its financial woes.
CAPE TOWN/JOHANNESBURG - South African Airways (SAA) desperately needs another cash injection from the state.
It’s up to Treasury and the Public Enterprises Department to decide on a lifeline for the airline which has managed to fly out of a recent strike but not out of its financial woes.
Parliament's Standing Committee on Public Accounts, meanwhile, has taken a dim view of SAA officials not pitching up for a meeting on Wednesday.
The national carrier’s management was supposed to explain to the committee why it's failed to submit its annual financial statements for two years.
Scopa has now taken a decision to direct SAA to submit the required information on its financial statements by next week.
Chairperson Mkhuleko Hlengwa said Scopa was considering a legal opinion from Parliament on the non-submission of financial statements.
“The committee resolved to visit SAA next Thursday.”
He said in the meantime, the committee would be engaging with Public Enterprises Minister Pravin Gordhan to try to assist in the process of getting the airline back to financial health.
SALARIES
Just days after receiving pay increases, SAA staff have only been paid half their salaries for this month.
The airline managed to fly out of a crippling strike, but its financial situation remains dire.
Employees will receive the rest of their money, as well as a 13th cheque next week.
Union Numsa said they could not be blamed for problems at the parastatal. The union said the board was to blame for problems at the parastatal.
Numsa’s Phakamile Hlubi-Majola said government must focus on addressing various problems.
Popular in Local
-
Cape Town train station shut down as trains gutted in fire
-
CARTOON: Court shooting!
-
SAA workers paid half of their November salaries - Numsa
-
DA, EFF to go head to head as new JHB mayor to be elected today
-
SAA management pulls out of Scopa meeting
-
Weather service warns of another heatwave to hit Gauteng from Thursday
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.