Suspect arrested for murder of Precious Ramabulana

The 21-year-old Capricorn TVET college student was found dead in her room off campus on Sunday. She had been stabbed about 52 times and it’s alleged she may have been raped.

JOHANNESBURG - Police have made a breakthrough in their investigation into the murder of Limpopo student Precious Ramabulana.

Eyewitness News understands that one suspect has been arrested.

National police management is due to hold a briefing this morning where this development is expected to be confirmed.

A memorial service for Ramabulana will be held in Limpopo on Thursday.

Her death has sparked widespread outrage, with renewed calls for perpetrators of gender-based violence to be dealt with harshly.

The Commission for Gender Equality's Tamara Mathebula said crimes against women had reached crisis levels.

“We say that we condemn this. The killing of young women is regressing the progress we’ve made on gender equality.”