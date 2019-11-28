Siya Kolisi's a Liverpool fan & almost fell off his chair meeting Klopp
The Springbok skipper was all over Liverpool’s social media pages during their Champions League group stage encounter against Napoli at Anfield on Wednesday night.
JOHANNESBURG - Rugby World Cup-winning captain Siya Kolisi is clearly enjoying his well-deserved time off.
The Springbok skipper was all over English Premier League soccer team Liverpool’s social media pages during their Champions League group stage encounter against Napoli at Anfield on Wednesday night.
Kolisi posted a video of himself on the Anfield pitch through Liverpool’s official Twitter account ahead of kick-off.
World Cup winning @Springboks captain Siya Kolisi is at Anfield tonight 🙌— Liverpool FC (@LFC) November 27, 2019
He's a big Red 👌🔴 #LIVNAP pic.twitter.com/Zd79qAZVAC
The 28-year-old predicted that the defending champions would run out 2-0 winners over their Italian rivals, but it was not to be as the Reds could only manage a 1-1 draw.
During the international break, Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp was spotted in Cape Town. In an interview ahead of the Champions League match, Kolisi said he met Klopp in a restaurant
It was a busy day for the flanker, who also appeared on Sky Sports News where he spoke about his first encounter with the German manager.
"This was one of the highlights. He is such an amazing human being and I understand why the boys play so hard for him. He came and greeted every single person at the table and spoke to me for over 40 minutes. When I saw him, I fell off my chair”, he said.
Popular in Sport
-
Soyizwapi to captain Blitzboks for 2019/2020 season
-
Australia cricketers pay tribute to Hughes 5 years after death
-
CARTOON: Siya In The Future
-
Interim team director Nkwe to coach SA in England Tests
-
Chiefs victorious in Cape Town following win over Stellenbosch
-
Just the ticket... Cape Town Sevens join in on Black Friday fever
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.