Siya Kolisi's a Liverpool fan & almost fell off his chair meeting Klopp

The Springbok skipper was all over Liverpool’s social media pages during their Champions League group stage encounter against Napoli at Anfield on Wednesday night.

JOHANNESBURG - Rugby World Cup-winning captain Siya Kolisi is clearly enjoying his well-deserved time off.

The Springbok skipper was all over English Premier League soccer team Liverpool’s social media pages during their Champions League group stage encounter against Napoli at Anfield on Wednesday night.

Kolisi posted a video of himself on the Anfield pitch through Liverpool’s official Twitter account ahead of kick-off.

World Cup winning @Springboks captain Siya Kolisi is at Anfield tonight 🙌



He's a big Red 👌🔴 #LIVNAP pic.twitter.com/Zd79qAZVAC — Liverpool FC (@LFC) November 27, 2019

The 28-year-old predicted that the defending champions would run out 2-0 winners over their Italian rivals, but it was not to be as the Reds could only manage a 1-1 draw.

During the international break, Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp was spotted in Cape Town. In an interview ahead of the Champions League match, Kolisi said he met Klopp in a restaurant

It was a busy day for the flanker, who also appeared on Sky Sports News where he spoke about his first encounter with the German manager.

"This was one of the highlights. He is such an amazing human being and I understand why the boys play so hard for him. He came and greeted every single person at the table and spoke to me for over 40 minutes. When I saw him, I fell off my chair”, he said.