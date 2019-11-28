Siya Kolisi's a Liverpool fan & almost fell off his chair meeting Klopp

View all in Latest
Popular Topics
View all in Local
Popular Topics
View all in Politics
Popular Topics
View all in Opinion
Popular Topics
View all in Business
View all in Lifestyle
Popular Topics
View all in Sport
View all in Video
View all in Cartoons
20°C / 22°C
  • Thu
  • 32°C
  • 16°C
  • Fri
  • 32°C
  • 17°C
  • Sat
  • 33°C
  • 17°C
  • Sun
  • 33°C
  • 17°C
  • Mon
  • 32°C
  • 17°C
  • Tue
  • 33°C
  • 17°C
  • Thu
  • 30°C
  • 15°C
  • Fri
  • 21°C
  • 16°C
  • Sat
  • 21°C
  • 14°C
  • Sun
  • 22°C
  • 15°C
  • Mon
  • 20°C
  • 15°C
  • Tue
  • 19°C
  • 13°C
  • Thu
  • 33°C
  • 17°C
  • Fri
  • 35°C
  • 19°C
  • Sat
  • 35°C
  • 19°C
  • Sun
  • 35°C
  • 18°C
  • Mon
  • 35°C
  • 18°C
  • Tue
  • 36°C
  • 21°C
  • Thu
  • 34°C
  • 19°C
  • Fri
  • 34°C
  • 20°C
  • Sat
  • 35°C
  • 20°C
  • Sun
  • 36°C
  • 20°C
  • Mon
  • 36°C
  • 19°C
  • Tue
  • 35°C
  • 17°C
  • Thu
  • 24°C
  • 22°C
  • Fri
  • 32°C
  • 22°C
  • Sat
  • 27°C
  • 21°C
  • Sun
  • 24°C
  • 20°C
  • Mon
  • 29°C
  • 20°C
  • Tue
  • 25°C
  • 18°C
  • Thu
  • 23°C
  • 15°C
  • Fri
  • 23°C
  • 16°C
  • Sat
  • 21°C
  • 15°C
  • Sun
  • 21°C
  • 15°C
  • Mon
  • 23°C
  • 16°C
  • Tue
  • 19°C
  • 15°C
  • Thu
  • 36°C
  • 16°C
  • Fri
  • 25°C
  • 14°C
  • Sat
  • 22°C
  • 14°C
  • Sun
  • 24°C
  • 13°C
  • Mon
  • 22°C
  • 13°C
  • Tue
  • 22°C
  • 11°C
  • Thu
  • 27°C
  • 17°C
  • Fri
  • 21°C
  • 16°C
  • Sat
  • 19°C
  • 15°C
  • Sun
  • 21°C
  • 14°C
  • Mon
  • 19°C
  • 15°C
  • Tue
  • 17°C
  • 13°C
  • Thu
  • 34°C
  • 20°C
  • Fri
  • 35°C
  • 18°C
  • Sat
  • 36°C
  • 18°C
  • Sun
  • 36°C
  • 17°C
  • Mon
  • 37°C
  • 18°C
  • Tue
  • 37°C
  • 20°C
  • Thu
  • 37°C
  • 18°C
  • Fri
  • 33°C
  • 20°C
  • Sat
  • 37°C
  • 19°C
  • Sun
  • 36°C
  • 19°C
  • Mon
  • 37°C
  • 22°C
  • Tue
  • 23°C
  • 16°C
  • Thu
  • 33°C
  • 16°C
  • Fri
  • 33°C
  • 15°C
  • Sat
  • 34°C
  • 15°C
  • Sun
  • 30°C
  • 17°C
  • Mon
  • 33°C
  • 16°C
  • Tue
  • 35°C
  • 17°C
  • Thu
  • 25°C
  • 13°C
  • Fri
  • 23°C
  • 15°C
  • Sat
  • 19°C
  • 14°C
  • Sun
  • 21°C
  • 14°C
  • Mon
  • 23°C
  • 14°C
  • Tue
  • 18°C
  • 13°C
Go

Siya Kolisi's a Liverpool fan & almost fell off his chair meeting Klopp

The Springbok skipper was all over Liverpool’s social media pages during their Champions League group stage encounter against Napoli at Anfield on Wednesday night.

FILE: Springbok captain Siya Kolisi shares a laugh with supporters at the Union Buildings in Pretoria on 7 November 2019. Picture: Abigail Javier/EWN
FILE: Springbok captain Siya Kolisi shares a laugh with supporters at the Union Buildings in Pretoria on 7 November 2019. Picture: Abigail Javier/EWN
one hour ago

JOHANNESBURG - Rugby World Cup-winning captain Siya Kolisi is clearly enjoying his well-deserved time off.

The Springbok skipper was all over English Premier League soccer team Liverpool’s social media pages during their Champions League group stage encounter against Napoli at Anfield on Wednesday night.

Kolisi posted a video of himself on the Anfield pitch through Liverpool’s official Twitter account ahead of kick-off.

The 28-year-old predicted that the defending champions would run out 2-0 winners over their Italian rivals, but it was not to be as the Reds could only manage a 1-1 draw.

During the international break, Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp was spotted in Cape Town. In an interview ahead of the Champions League match, Kolisi said he met Klopp in a restaurant

It was a busy day for the flanker, who also appeared on Sky Sports News where he spoke about his first encounter with the German manager.

"This was one of the highlights. He is such an amazing human being and I understand why the boys play so hard for him. He came and greeted every single person at the table and spoke to me for over 40 minutes. When I saw him, I fell off my chair”, he said.

Timeline

Popular in Sport

Comments

EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.

However, we will NOT condone the following:

- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.

We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.

We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.

EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.

Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.

EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.

comments powered by Disqus
COPYRIGHT 2019 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA