Sisulu to launch to master plan for water crisis

It will spell out government's short, medium and long-term strategy to secure water security in the country.

JOHANNESBURG - Minister Lindiwe Sisulu is expected to launch the national water and sanitation master plan on Thursday.

It will spell out government's short, medium and long-term strategy to secure water security in the country.

Some parts of South Africa are water-stressed and this has been exacerbated by the heatwave, leading to the continued decline of dam levels.

The national water and sanitation master plan was approved by Cabinet last year and it highlights priority action required to address the challenges facing the country until the year 2030 and beyond.

The department’s Sputnik Ratau said: “This will be a document through which the nation will be called to action and they’ll be called to understand what happening with the water resources of the country.”