PP vs Gordhan: ConCourt to hear arguments on ‘rogue unit’ report interdict

PRETORIA - Legal arguments around the power of the courts to suspend the implementation of the Public Protector’s remedial action will be heard in the Constitutional Court on Thursday.

The Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) and Busisiwe Mkhwebane have approached the court after the High Court in Pretoria ruled against them in July.

The court granted Public Enterprises Minister Pravin Gordhan and President Cyril Ramaphosa an interim interdict against the remedial action, which compelled the president to act against the Cabinet member.

The court order is to remain in effect until the conclusion of a full review of Mkhwebane’s report which found the minister and other senior South African Revenue Service (Sars) officials had established and operated an unlawful investigative unit within Sars, the so-called rogue unit.

The red berets argue that such an interim interdict undermines the important function of the chapter nine institution and weakens the power of the office.

They further submit that if such an order is granted, a stricter test than the one provided for in existing case law should be applied.

The Public Protector argues that the order constitutes an impermissible interference with the functioning of her office.

The application is being opposed by Gordhan and Ramaphosa.