Police kill suspect after Westville mall robbery

-
Eskom debt still hovering around R454bn – MabuzaBusiness
-
Joburg mayor election: ANC threatens legal action over delayPolitics
-
Cosatu says it’s open to talks on letting go of some struggling SOEsPolitics
-
Police kill suspect after Westville mall robberyLocal
-
Water master plan includes dept restructuring, tackling financial woes - SisuluLocal
-
Cele: Police trying to establish motive for Precious Ramabulana’s murderLocal
-
Eskom debt still hovering around R454bn – MabuzaBusiness
-
Joburg mayor election: ANC threatens legal action over delayPolitics
-
Cosatu says it’s open to talks on letting go of some struggling SOEsPolitics
-
Police kill suspect after Westville mall robberyLocal
-
Water master plan includes dept restructuring, tackling financial woes - SisuluLocal
-
Cele: Police trying to establish motive for Precious Ramabulana’s murderLocal
Popular Topics
-
Cosatu says it’s open to talks on letting go of some struggling SOEsPolitics
-
Joburg mayor election postponedPolitics
-
Ngcukaitobi argues requirements for an interim interdict should not apply to PPPolitics
-
WATCH: Election of new Joburg mayorPolitics
-
ANC names Geoff Makhubo as its candidate for Joburg mayorPolitics
-
DA appoints Abel Tau as acting mayor of TshwanePolitics
Popular Topics
-
BUSANI NGCAWENI: Arise ye prophets, intellectuals and innovatorsOpinion
-
FIKILE-NTSIKELELO MOYA: Why SA can't afford to be preoccupied with racismOpinion
-
Why FNB is buying Shoprite, Sasol and EquitesBusiness
-
ANALYSIS: SA needs to get more young people with HIV on treatmentOpinion
-
CYRIL RAMAPHOSA: The ‘unfinished business’ of nation-buildingOpinion
-
CHANEL SEPTEMBER: Becoming a plant-based humanOpinion
Popular Topics
-
Cosatu says it’s open to talks on letting go of some struggling SOEsPolitics
-
Eskom: No load shedding for today, but system is vulnerableBusiness
-
Cosatu to share stance on privatisation of SOEs after three-day meetingBusiness
-
SAA workers paid half of their November salaries - NumsaBusiness
-
SA business confidence on the up after 2 years of declineBusiness
-
SAA management pulls out of Scopa meetingBusiness
Popular Topics
-
US judge allows 'Sopranos' actress to testify against WeinsteinLifestyle
-
Acclaimed director Welcome Msomi to be sentenced over R8mn embezzlementLifestyle
-
Lotto results: Wednesday, 27 November 2019Lifestyle
-
Channing Tatum wants counsellor to help with custody arrangementsLifestyle
-
Consumers warned of cyberattacks on Black Friday, Cyber MondayLifestyle
-
Robert Redford warns of 'dictator-like' TrumpLifestyle
-
Hollywood tackles toxic masculinity with teen drama 'Waves'Lifestyle
-
Parents, shoppers warned of potential dangers ahead of Black FridayLifestyle
-
PowerBall results: Tuesday, 26 November 2019Lifestyle
-
Soyizwapi to captain Blitzboks for 2019/2020 seasonSport
-
Australia cricketers pay tribute to Hughes 5 years after deathSport
-
Barker says Stellenbosch FC focused on making comeback after losing to ChiefsSport
-
Ernst Middendorp: We're taking it game by gameSport
-
Chiefs victorious in Cape Town following win over StellenboschSport
-
Just the ticket... Cape Town Sevens join in on Black Friday feverSport
Popular Topics
CARTOON: Court shooting!
-
CARTOON: Flight RiskLocal
-
CARTOON: Siya In The FutureSport
-
CARTOON: Eskom's New PackagePolitics
-
CARTOON: Grounded in Logic?Business
-
CARTOON: Big Push for Tutu!Sport
-
CARTOON: Ministry of Good SportsmanshipSport
-
CARTOON: On Top of the WorldSport
-
CARTOON: Tightrope TitoBusiness
-
CARTOON: Slaying the Dragon and St GeorgeSport
- Thu
- 32°C
- 16°C
- Fri
- 32°C
- 17°C
- Sat
- 33°C
- 17°C
- Sun
- 33°C
- 17°C
- Mon
- 32°C
- 17°C
- Tue
- 33°C
- 17°C
- Thu
- 30°C
- 15°C
- Fri
- 21°C
- 16°C
- Sat
- 21°C
- 14°C
- Sun
- 22°C
- 15°C
- Mon
- 20°C
- 15°C
- Tue
- 19°C
- 13°C
- Thu
- 33°C
- 17°C
- Fri
- 35°C
- 19°C
- Sat
- 35°C
- 19°C
- Sun
- 35°C
- 18°C
- Mon
- 35°C
- 18°C
- Tue
- 36°C
- 21°C
- Thu
- 34°C
- 19°C
- Fri
- 34°C
- 20°C
- Sat
- 35°C
- 20°C
- Sun
- 36°C
- 20°C
- Mon
- 36°C
- 19°C
- Tue
- 35°C
- 17°C
- Thu
- 24°C
- 22°C
- Fri
- 32°C
- 22°C
- Sat
- 27°C
- 21°C
- Sun
- 24°C
- 20°C
- Mon
- 29°C
- 20°C
- Tue
- 25°C
- 18°C
- Thu
- 23°C
- 15°C
- Fri
- 23°C
- 16°C
- Sat
- 21°C
- 15°C
- Sun
- 21°C
- 15°C
- Mon
- 23°C
- 16°C
- Tue
- 19°C
- 15°C
- Thu
- 36°C
- 16°C
- Fri
- 25°C
- 14°C
- Sat
- 22°C
- 14°C
- Sun
- 24°C
- 13°C
- Mon
- 22°C
- 13°C
- Tue
- 22°C
- 11°C
- Thu
- 27°C
- 17°C
- Fri
- 21°C
- 16°C
- Sat
- 19°C
- 15°C
- Sun
- 21°C
- 14°C
- Mon
- 19°C
- 15°C
- Tue
- 17°C
- 13°C
- Thu
- 34°C
- 20°C
- Fri
- 35°C
- 18°C
- Sat
- 36°C
- 18°C
- Sun
- 36°C
- 17°C
- Mon
- 37°C
- 18°C
- Tue
- 37°C
- 20°C
- Thu
- 37°C
- 18°C
- Fri
- 33°C
- 20°C
- Sat
- 37°C
- 19°C
- Sun
- 36°C
- 19°C
- Mon
- 37°C
- 22°C
- Tue
- 23°C
- 16°C
- Thu
- 33°C
- 16°C
- Fri
- 33°C
- 15°C
- Sat
- 34°C
- 15°C
- Sun
- 30°C
- 17°C
- Mon
- 33°C
- 16°C
- Tue
- 35°C
- 17°C
- Thu
- 25°C
- 13°C
- Fri
- 23°C
- 15°C
- Sat
- 19°C
- 14°C
- Sun
- 21°C
- 14°C
- Mon
- 23°C
- 14°C
- Tue
- 18°C
- 13°C
Police kill suspect after Westville mall robbery
Police say three men robbed a local shopping mall and one of the suspects was killed during a shootout with police.
DURBAN - A man has been shot dead by police during a robbery at a shopping mall in Westville near Durban.
Police say three men robbed a local shopping mall, making off with an undisclosed amount of cash.
They were confronted by police and one of the suspects was killed during a shootout.
Two other suspects were wounded.
“One person has been confirmed deceased on the scene and two others are being treated by paramedics on the scene,” said emergency care spokesperson Garrith Jamieson.
Fatal shooting incident. Jan Hofmeyer Rd near BP, Westville. One person killed. @bluesecuritydbn @ECR_Newswatch @IamAlexSweet @IOL @News24 @eNCA @_ArriveAlive @FatalMoves @DailyNewsSA @TheMercurySA @weekly_gazette @HighwayMail @bereamail pic.twitter.com/AeWBvMxCn3— Rescue Care Pty Ltd (@rescuecare) November 28, 2019
Timeline
Popular in Local
-
[LISTEN] You can now apply to renew your car licence via WhatsApp22 hours ago
-
Suspect arrested for murder of Precious Ramabulana6 hours ago
-
CARTOON: Court shooting!9 hours ago
-
Water master plan includes dept restructuring, tackling financial woes - Sisuluone hour ago
-
Ngcukaitobi argues requirements for an interim interdict should not apply to PP3 hours ago
-
Joburg mayor election postponed3 hours ago
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.