Police kill suspect after Westville mall robbery

DURBAN - A man has been shot dead by police during a robbery at a shopping mall in Westville near Durban.

Police say three men robbed a local shopping mall, making off with an undisclosed amount of cash.

They were confronted by police and one of the suspects was killed during a shootout.

Two other suspects were wounded.

“One person has been confirmed deceased on the scene and two others are being treated by paramedics on the scene,” said emergency care spokesperson Garrith Jamieson.