Parliament to go into new year with 30 outstanding pieces of legislation

The issue came up during a joint programme committee meeting on Thursday to finalise the parliamentary programme before the national legislature breaks for the year.

CAPE TOWN - Parliament isn’t happy with the pace with which government processes laws, and on Thursday called for more urgency from President Cyril Ramaphosa and his executive.

This year saw 31 laws being revived since the May elections. Thirteen bills were also introduced. That meant Parliament would go into the new year with more than 30 outstanding pieces of legislation.

These laws included a number of amendment bills on environmental management as well as the National Health Insurance Bill.

Deputy National Assembly speaker Lechesa Tsenoli said new laws needed to be processed quicker.

“I’d like us to communicate the view that we would like to get legislation earlier. It would be better for us to provide time for us to consider legislation properly and earlier we get it, the better. This must be the communication of this joint programme committee to the executive,” Tsenoli said.



The two houses of Parliament - the National Assembly and National Council of Provinces - also finalised parliamentary appearances of both Ramaphosa and his deputy David Mabuza for next year.