No arrests yet as Precious Ramabulana to be remembered at memorial service
The 21-year-old Capricorn TVET college student was found dead in her room off campus on Sunday.
JOHANNESBURG - Precious Ramabulana's memorial service will be held in Limpopo on Thursday.
The 21-year-old Capricorn TVET college student was found dead in her room off-campus on Sunday.
She had been stabbed about 52 times and it’s alleged she may have been raped.
Police are still searching for those behind the crime.
Ramabulana’s death has sparked widespread outrage, with renewed calls for perpetrators of gender-based violence to be dealt with harshly.
The Commission for Gender Equality's Tamara Mathebula said crimes against women had reached crisis levels.
“We say that we condemn this. The killing of young women is regressing the progress we’ve made on gender equality.”
