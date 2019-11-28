New HIV treatment could avert up to 300,000 new infections
Health Minister Zweli Mkhize launched the new treatment in KwaZulu-Natal on Wednesday.
DURBAN - The roll-out of a new three-in-one pill to help treat HIV could avert up to 300,000 new infections in the next 20 years.
The tablet also comes with fewer side effects.
Health Minister Zweli Mkhize launched the new treatment in KwaZulu-Natal on Wednesday.
South Africa has the largest HIV treatment programme in the world with over five million patients in the public and private sectors being treated.
Mkhize said the TLD (tenofovir/lamivudine/dolutegravir) medication is cheaper and would assist government in its plan of helping 1.2. million more people by December next year.
He said TLD had fewer side effects and patients were less resistant. However, the minister said pregnant women should be cautious.
Mkhize added the medication would soon be distributed to patients throughout the country as part of the government’s attempt to ensure that most people living with the virus know their status and are on treatment.
Popular in Local
-
CARTOON: Court shooting!
-
Cape Town train station shut down as trains gutted in fire
-
Fire that shut down CT train station ‘looks intentional'
-
Troubled SAA desperately needs cash injection
-
Suspect arrested for murder of Precious Ramabulana
-
DA, EFF to go head to head as new JHB mayor to be elected today
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.