More claims surface on irregular Nehawu appointments at TUT
Eyewitness News understands that the union’s organiser at the institution Malefane Monyane was promoted from lecturer to a managerial position which was not advertised.
JOHANNESBURG - More allegations have surfaced of members of the National Health, Education and Allied Workers Union (Nehawu) having been appointed irregularly at the Tshwane University of Technology.
Eyewitness News understands that the union’s organiser at the institution Malefane Monyane was promoted from lecturer to a managerial position which was not advertised.
Nehawu’s Pretoria secretary Pupuru Motebejane, who is also accused of being irregularly appointed at TUT, has defended his appointment, saying he was seconded.
But when pressed for further details, he said hindsight the union was against the secondment of individuals as this could be open to manipulation.
"No, we are not happy about this. It's open to abuse. Our proposal as Nehawu is that job posts must be advertised."
Ironically, Nehawu earlier celebrated the sanctioning of the Eastern Cape Department of Transport by the Public Service Commission for appointing unqualified individuals among other irregularities in its recruitment processes.
This month, Parliament’s portfolio committee on higher education, science and technology started its inquiry into allegations of corruption, maladministration, nepotism and abuse of authority at TUT.
Popular in Local
-
CARTOON: Court shooting!
-
Cape Town train station shut down as trains gutted in fire
-
Fire that shut down CT train station ‘looks intentional'
-
Troubled SAA desperately needs cash injection
-
Suspect arrested for murder of Precious Ramabulana
-
DA, EFF to go head to head as new JHB mayor to be elected today
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.