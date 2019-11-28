More claims surface on irregular Nehawu appointments at TUT

Eyewitness News understands that the union’s organiser at the institution Malefane Monyane was promoted from lecturer to a managerial position which was not advertised.

JOHANNESBURG - More allegations have surfaced of members of the National Health, Education and Allied Workers Union (Nehawu) having been appointed irregularly at the Tshwane University of Technology.

Nehawu’s Pretoria secretary Pupuru Motebejane, who is also accused of being irregularly appointed at TUT, has defended his appointment, saying he was seconded.

But when pressed for further details, he said hindsight the union was against the secondment of individuals as this could be open to manipulation.

"No, we are not happy about this. It's open to abuse. Our proposal as Nehawu is that job posts must be advertised."

Ironically, Nehawu earlier celebrated the sanctioning of the Eastern Cape Department of Transport by the Public Service Commission for appointing unqualified individuals among other irregularities in its recruitment processes.

This month, Parliament’s portfolio committee on higher education, science and technology started its inquiry into allegations of corruption, maladministration, nepotism and abuse of authority at TUT.