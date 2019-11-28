Lotto results: Wednesday, 27 November 2019

EWN brings you the winning Lotto results. Are you a winner?

CAPE TOWN - The winning results from the Lotto draw on Wednesday, 27 November 2019 are as follows:

Lotto: 12, 14, 17, 20, 34, 37 Bonus: 26

LottoPlus: 07, 18, 19, 22, 23,40 Bonus: 37

LottoPlus 2: 18, 20, 23, 28, 34, 41 Bonus: 47

For more, visit the Ithuba national lottery website.