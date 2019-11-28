Joburg mayor election postponed
This to determine the actual number of votes made up by the 50% majority required.
JOHANNESBURG - Voting for the mayor of Johannesburg has been postponed to 4 December.
This to determine the actual number of votes made up by the 50% plus one majority required.
Councillors demanded to know the number and the presiding officer initially went out to consult on the issue but came back to say the matter required proper legal determination.
The initial majority was 136 votes, but the number changed after the death of ANC councillor David Motobodi last month.
The election comes after the resignation of Herman Mashaba, whose last day in office was on Wednesday.
He resigned last month, accusing the DA of frustrating his mayorship and of ignoring race when dealing with inequality.
Three key candidates will battle it out for the position of Johannesburg mayor.
The DA has fielded Funzela Ngobeni, the Economic Freedom Fighters has nominated Musa Novela and the ANC has named Geoff Makhubo.
The ANC has 121 seats, the DA 104 and the EFF 30.
