Gauteng residents urged to stay hydrated in heatwave conditions

The South African Weather Service has issued a warning for heatwave conditions with extreme temperatures expected from Thursday until Sunday.

LENASIA - Gauteng residents are being urged to stay hydrated and out of the sun, as parts of the province braces for another heatwave.

The heatwave will also affect surrounding provinces including Limpopo, Mpumalanga, the Free state and North West.

In Johannesburg, emergency service’s Robert Mulaudzi said emergency services are standby.

“Residents are urged to stay hydrated at all times. Drink lots of water. Try to avoid direct sunlight, especially between 11am and 3pm.