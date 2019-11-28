View all in Latest
Fire that shut down CT train station ‘looks intentional'

There've been more than 20 train fires in the city this year so far. The cause of the latest blaze is unknown, but an investigation is under way.

Officials seen at the Cape Town train station on Thursday 28 November after trains were gutted by a fire. Picture: Lauren Isaacs/EWN.
Lauren Isaacs 7 minutes ago

CAPE TOWN - A limited train service is now running after Cape Town Station was completely shut on Thursday morning due to a fire.

There've been more than 20 train fires in the city this year so far. The cause of the latest blaze is unknown, but an investigation is under way.

“We will use platforms 1-8 to accommodate trains from the southern line and the Cape Flats. We will use platforms 20-24 for trains from the northern line and Bishop Lavis,” said Metrorail’s Riana Scott.

Eighteen carriages have been destroyed.

“Investigations are ongoing. The only indication is that an accelerant had been used. We can’t rule out the fact that it was deliberate and strategic at a time that we cannot afford it.”

The train station is deserted this morning as all entrances have been shut.

As commuters peer through the glass doors, puddles of water can be seen inside from the firefighting operation.

Cleaners wearing masks have started mopping up the water. The smell of smoke still hangs in the air.

Gates to the platforms are closed and several of them have been cordoned off with red and white tape.

Prasa officials and police officers can also be seen talking to one another as they inspect the damage caused by the fire.

