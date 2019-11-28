Eskom: No load shedding for today, but system is vulnerable

The power company said it would only implement load shedding if there were any unplanned breakdowns.

CAPE TOWN – Eskom said no load shedding was expected on Thursday, but its system remains constrained and vulnerable following unplanned breakdowns.

The power company said it would only implement load shedding if there were any additional unplanned breakdowns.

“There is sufficient diesel for our open cycle gas turbines and water at the pumped storage schemes to supplement the shortage of capacity if required,” a statement reads.

The power utility has asked customers to use electricity sparingly by switching off geysers over peak periods, setting air-conditioners’ average temperature at 23ºC, and turning off computers, as well as other devices, overnight.

“Customers are advised to check their load shedding schedules on the Eskom or municipal websites. We remind customers that load shedding is conducted rotationally as a measure of last resort to protect the power system from a total collapse or blackout.”