Eskom debt still hovering around R454bn – Mabuza
The power utility’s board chairperson said they expected to report a similar full-year loss this year as the one recorded in 2018.
JOHANNESBURG – Eskom board chairperson Jabu Mabuza on Thursday said the power utility’s debt still stood at roughly R454 billion.
Mabuza was speaking at the release of the company’s results. He said Eskom expected to report a similar full-year loss this year as the one recorded in 2018.
Mabuza said Eskom secured 64% of the funding it needed for next year, but would still rely on government support to maintain a positive cash balance by next March.
“It is against this background that while a net profit of R1.3 billion was realised for the period ending 30 September, a R20 billion loss is projected by year-end. Our overall interim performance remains unfavourable as we continue to face operational and financial challenges,” he said.
Popular in Business
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.