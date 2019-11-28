Ernst Middendorp: We're taking it game by game

Goals from defender Siyabonga Ngezana, Dumisani Zuma and a brace from striker Samir Nurkovic saw Amakhosi walking away with three points.

CAPE TOWN - Kaizer Chiefs coach Ernst Middendorp said the team wouldn't dwell much on their Telkom Knockout loss following their 4-0 victory over Stellenbosch FC at Cape Town Stadium on Wednesday night.

Middendorp said the team was not too worried about their Sunday 2-1 defeat to Maritzburg.

The Glamour Boys are 10 points clear on top of the Absa Premiership standings with 31 points.

"I'm not interested in two or three days ago, probably part of my age because time is a limited resource for me. It happens, a lot of people had to say a lot about it. But we are human beings that is why we are doing it. We're taking it game by game," said Middendorp.

He added: "As I said, let's be humble and healthy in our preparation and reflection knowing where we are coming from. We are coming from position nine out of season not achieving anything. We prepared ourselves over the pre-season day in day out, of course, it's disappointing not to win every game but we try. We want to make some changes just to have a management of one against one situation in the defending movement and going forward movement."

Chiefs will have a long break before their next opponents, where they'll be facing Bloemfontein Celtic on 7 December.