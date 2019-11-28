Ernst Middendorp: We're taking it game by game

View all in Latest
Popular Topics
View all in Local
Popular Topics
View all in Politics
Popular Topics
View all in Opinion
Popular Topics
View all in Business
View all in Lifestyle
Popular Topics
View all in Sport
View all in Video
View all in Cartoons
20°C / 22°C
  • Thu
  • 32°C
  • 16°C
  • Fri
  • 32°C
  • 17°C
  • Sat
  • 33°C
  • 17°C
  • Sun
  • 33°C
  • 17°C
  • Mon
  • 32°C
  • 17°C
  • Tue
  • 33°C
  • 17°C
  • Thu
  • 30°C
  • 15°C
  • Fri
  • 21°C
  • 16°C
  • Sat
  • 21°C
  • 14°C
  • Sun
  • 22°C
  • 15°C
  • Mon
  • 20°C
  • 15°C
  • Tue
  • 19°C
  • 13°C
  • Thu
  • 33°C
  • 17°C
  • Fri
  • 35°C
  • 19°C
  • Sat
  • 35°C
  • 19°C
  • Sun
  • 35°C
  • 18°C
  • Mon
  • 35°C
  • 18°C
  • Tue
  • 36°C
  • 21°C
  • Thu
  • 34°C
  • 19°C
  • Fri
  • 34°C
  • 20°C
  • Sat
  • 35°C
  • 20°C
  • Sun
  • 36°C
  • 20°C
  • Mon
  • 36°C
  • 19°C
  • Tue
  • 35°C
  • 17°C
  • Thu
  • 24°C
  • 22°C
  • Fri
  • 32°C
  • 22°C
  • Sat
  • 27°C
  • 21°C
  • Sun
  • 24°C
  • 20°C
  • Mon
  • 29°C
  • 20°C
  • Tue
  • 25°C
  • 18°C
  • Thu
  • 23°C
  • 15°C
  • Fri
  • 23°C
  • 16°C
  • Sat
  • 21°C
  • 15°C
  • Sun
  • 21°C
  • 15°C
  • Mon
  • 23°C
  • 16°C
  • Tue
  • 19°C
  • 15°C
  • Thu
  • 36°C
  • 16°C
  • Fri
  • 25°C
  • 14°C
  • Sat
  • 22°C
  • 14°C
  • Sun
  • 24°C
  • 13°C
  • Mon
  • 22°C
  • 13°C
  • Tue
  • 22°C
  • 11°C
  • Thu
  • 27°C
  • 17°C
  • Fri
  • 21°C
  • 16°C
  • Sat
  • 19°C
  • 15°C
  • Sun
  • 21°C
  • 14°C
  • Mon
  • 19°C
  • 15°C
  • Tue
  • 17°C
  • 13°C
  • Thu
  • 34°C
  • 20°C
  • Fri
  • 35°C
  • 18°C
  • Sat
  • 36°C
  • 18°C
  • Sun
  • 36°C
  • 17°C
  • Mon
  • 37°C
  • 18°C
  • Tue
  • 37°C
  • 20°C
  • Thu
  • 37°C
  • 18°C
  • Fri
  • 33°C
  • 20°C
  • Sat
  • 37°C
  • 19°C
  • Sun
  • 36°C
  • 19°C
  • Mon
  • 37°C
  • 22°C
  • Tue
  • 23°C
  • 16°C
  • Thu
  • 33°C
  • 16°C
  • Fri
  • 33°C
  • 15°C
  • Sat
  • 34°C
  • 15°C
  • Sun
  • 30°C
  • 17°C
  • Mon
  • 33°C
  • 16°C
  • Tue
  • 35°C
  • 17°C
  • Thu
  • 25°C
  • 13°C
  • Fri
  • 23°C
  • 15°C
  • Sat
  • 19°C
  • 14°C
  • Sun
  • 21°C
  • 14°C
  • Mon
  • 23°C
  • 14°C
  • Tue
  • 18°C
  • 13°C
Go

Ernst Middendorp: We're taking it game by game

Goals from defender Siyabonga Ngezana, Dumisani Zuma and a brace from striker Samir Nurkovic saw Amakhosi walking away with three points.

FILE: Ernst Middendorp. Picture: Facebook.com
FILE: Ernst Middendorp. Picture: Facebook.com
one hour ago

CAPE TOWN - Kaizer Chiefs coach Ernst Middendorp said the team wouldn't dwell much on their Telkom Knockout loss following their 4-0 victory over Stellenbosch FC at Cape Town Stadium on Wednesday night.

Goals from defender Siyabonga Ngezana, Dumisani Zuma and a brace from striker Samir Nurkovic saw Amakhosi walking away with three points.

Middendorp said the team was not too worried about their Sunday 2-1 defeat to Maritzburg.

The Glamour Boys are 10 points clear on top of the Absa Premiership standings with 31 points.

"I'm not interested in two or three days ago, probably part of my age because time is a limited resource for me. It happens, a lot of people had to say a lot about it. But we are human beings that is why we are doing it. We're taking it game by game," said Middendorp.

He added: "As I said, let's be humble and healthy in our preparation and reflection knowing where we are coming from. We are coming from position nine out of season not achieving anything. We prepared ourselves over the pre-season day in day out, of course, it's disappointing not to win every game but we try. We want to make some changes just to have a management of one against one situation in the defending movement and going forward movement."

Chiefs will have a long break before their next opponents, where they'll be facing Bloemfontein Celtic on 7 December.

Timeline

Popular in Sport

Comments

EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.

However, we will NOT condone the following:

- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.

We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.

We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.

EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.

Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.

EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.

comments powered by Disqus
COPYRIGHT 2019 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA