Ernst Middendorp: We're taking it game by game
Goals from defender Siyabonga Ngezana, Dumisani Zuma and a brace from striker Samir Nurkovic saw Amakhosi walking away with three points.
CAPE TOWN - Kaizer Chiefs coach Ernst Middendorp said the team wouldn't dwell much on their Telkom Knockout loss following their 4-0 victory over Stellenbosch FC at Cape Town Stadium on Wednesday night.
Goals from defender Siyabonga Ngezana, Dumisani Zuma and a brace from striker Samir Nurkovic saw Amakhosi walking away with three points.
Middendorp said the team was not too worried about their Sunday 2-1 defeat to Maritzburg.
The Glamour Boys are 10 points clear on top of the Absa Premiership standings with 31 points.
"I'm not interested in two or three days ago, probably part of my age because time is a limited resource for me. It happens, a lot of people had to say a lot about it. But we are human beings that is why we are doing it. We're taking it game by game," said Middendorp.
He added: "As I said, let's be humble and healthy in our preparation and reflection knowing where we are coming from. We are coming from position nine out of season not achieving anything. We prepared ourselves over the pre-season day in day out, of course, it's disappointing not to win every game but we try. We want to make some changes just to have a management of one against one situation in the defending movement and going forward movement."
Chiefs will have a long break before their next opponents, where they'll be facing Bloemfontein Celtic on 7 December.
Popular in Sport
-
Australia cricketers pay tribute to Hughes 5 years after death
-
Barker says Stellenbosch FC focused on making comeback after losing to Chiefs
-
The injury suffered by Phil Hughes
-
CARTOON: Siya In The Future
-
Just the ticket... Cape Town Sevens join in on Black Friday fever
-
Chiefs victorious in Cape Town following win over Stellenbosch
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.