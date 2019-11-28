DA, EFF to go head to head as new JHB mayor to be elected today

After Herman Mashaba’s last day in office on Wednesday, the city council is expected to sit to elect his replacement on Thursday morning.

JOHANNESBURG - Johannesburg residents will know who their new mayor is on Thursday.

Mashaba resigned last month, accusing the Democratic Alliance (DA) of frustrating his mayorship and of ignoring race when dealing with inequality.

Three key candidates will battle it out for the position of Johannesburg mayor.

The DA has fielded Funzela Ngobeni and the Economic Freedom Fighters has nominated Musa Novela. The African National Congress has no candidate yet.

The party’s Gauteng secretary Jacob Khawe said the ANC would field a candidate but hasn’t decided who just yet as negotiations were under way.

“All parties have been consulted and will provide further feedback for endorsement.”

The DA is depending on the EFF’s support, which in turn is also depending on the DA’s support.

However, both parties have confirmed they won’t support each other.

The ANC has 121 seats, the DA 104 and the EFF 30.

The total votes needed to win a majority is 136.

