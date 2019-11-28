DA appoints Abel Tau as acting mayor of Tshwane
Mayor Stevens Mokgalapa is on special leave while the party investigates following allegations that he had sex with MMC for Roads and Transport Sheila Senkubuge.
JOHANNESBURG - The DA has appointed Abel Tau as the acting mayor of the City of Tshwane while Mayor Stevens Mokgalapa is on special leave.
The party is investigating Mokgalapa following allegations that he had sex with MMC for Roads and Transport Sheila Senkubuge.
Mogkalapa has maintained his innocence, saying he was being blackmailed with an audio recording leaked to the public.
Tau has been serving as a member of the MMC for Utilities since 2019 as well as the DA Gauteng north regional chairperson since 2017.
"Together with his mayoral team, he will continue to deliver efficient basic services to the residents of Tshwane and ensure that other services rendered to residents are not affected," the DA said in a statement announcing his appointment.
