Chiefs victorious in Cape Town following win over Stellenbosch

Goals from defender Siyabonga Ngezana, a brace from striker Samir Nurkovic and late goal from Dumisani Zuma saw Amakhosi walking away with three points.

CAPE TOWN - Kaizer Chiefs have stretched the lead in the Absa Premiership after 4-0 victory over Stellenbosch FC at Cape Town Stadium on Wednesday night.

Goals from defender Siyabonga Ngezana, a brace from striker Samir Nurkovic and late goal from Dumisani Zuma saw Amakhosi walking away with three points.

The visitors were the better team in the first 10 minutes of the game knocking at Stellenbosch box.

The log leaders opened the deadlock through defender Ngezana to make it 1-0.

Chiefs were not giving Stellenbosch room to breathe continuing to attack through home side half. In fourteen minutes great run by Kearyn Baccus, takes a shot at goal and Stellenbosch goalkeeper Boy de Jong punches the ball back into play, then results in a corner.

In 23rd minute Nurković scored a second goal making 2-0 from Lebohang Manyama's corner.

Amakhosi kept on knocking - testing De Jong looking for a third goal before half-time. The match went on first-half break leading 2-0 thanks to two quick early goals from Ngezana and Nurković.

Second picked up where first stanza left off, Stellenbosch were looking to find goals as coach Steve Barker made early change. In 48th minute Chiefs striker Khama Billiat got stretchered off the pitch with his place taken by Dumisani Zuma, the score remain Chiefs leading 2-0.

Waseem Isaacs with a chance to score but the ball rebounds off Chiefs goalkeeper Daniel Akpeyi and out for a corner in 71 minute.

Nurković scores his second goal of the night to make it 3-0 - heading the ball in from a rebound following Zuma's one on one with de Jong.

Chiefs were not done as substitute Zuma grab a late strike to make it 4-0.

Amakhosi hold onto the lead taking all three points in CapeTown Stadium.

The win takes Chiefs to 31 points with ten points clear on top of the log.