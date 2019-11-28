Cele: Police trying to establish motive for Precious Ramabulana’s murder

View all in Latest
Popular Topics
View all in Local
Popular Topics
View all in Politics
Popular Topics
View all in Opinion
Popular Topics
View all in Business
View all in Lifestyle
Popular Topics
View all in Sport
View all in Video
View all in Cartoons
20°C / 22°C
  • Thu
  • 32°C
  • 16°C
  • Fri
  • 32°C
  • 17°C
  • Sat
  • 33°C
  • 17°C
  • Sun
  • 33°C
  • 17°C
  • Mon
  • 32°C
  • 17°C
  • Tue
  • 33°C
  • 17°C
  • Thu
  • 30°C
  • 15°C
  • Fri
  • 21°C
  • 16°C
  • Sat
  • 21°C
  • 14°C
  • Sun
  • 22°C
  • 15°C
  • Mon
  • 20°C
  • 15°C
  • Tue
  • 19°C
  • 13°C
  • Thu
  • 33°C
  • 17°C
  • Fri
  • 35°C
  • 19°C
  • Sat
  • 35°C
  • 19°C
  • Sun
  • 35°C
  • 18°C
  • Mon
  • 35°C
  • 18°C
  • Tue
  • 36°C
  • 21°C
  • Thu
  • 34°C
  • 19°C
  • Fri
  • 34°C
  • 20°C
  • Sat
  • 35°C
  • 20°C
  • Sun
  • 36°C
  • 20°C
  • Mon
  • 36°C
  • 19°C
  • Tue
  • 35°C
  • 17°C
  • Thu
  • 24°C
  • 22°C
  • Fri
  • 32°C
  • 22°C
  • Sat
  • 27°C
  • 21°C
  • Sun
  • 24°C
  • 20°C
  • Mon
  • 29°C
  • 20°C
  • Tue
  • 25°C
  • 18°C
  • Thu
  • 23°C
  • 15°C
  • Fri
  • 23°C
  • 16°C
  • Sat
  • 21°C
  • 15°C
  • Sun
  • 21°C
  • 15°C
  • Mon
  • 23°C
  • 16°C
  • Tue
  • 19°C
  • 15°C
  • Thu
  • 36°C
  • 16°C
  • Fri
  • 25°C
  • 14°C
  • Sat
  • 22°C
  • 14°C
  • Sun
  • 24°C
  • 13°C
  • Mon
  • 22°C
  • 13°C
  • Tue
  • 22°C
  • 11°C
  • Thu
  • 27°C
  • 17°C
  • Fri
  • 21°C
  • 16°C
  • Sat
  • 19°C
  • 15°C
  • Sun
  • 21°C
  • 14°C
  • Mon
  • 19°C
  • 15°C
  • Tue
  • 17°C
  • 13°C
  • Thu
  • 34°C
  • 20°C
  • Fri
  • 35°C
  • 18°C
  • Sat
  • 36°C
  • 18°C
  • Sun
  • 36°C
  • 17°C
  • Mon
  • 37°C
  • 18°C
  • Tue
  • 37°C
  • 20°C
  • Thu
  • 37°C
  • 18°C
  • Fri
  • 33°C
  • 20°C
  • Sat
  • 37°C
  • 19°C
  • Sun
  • 36°C
  • 19°C
  • Mon
  • 37°C
  • 22°C
  • Tue
  • 23°C
  • 16°C
  • Thu
  • 33°C
  • 16°C
  • Fri
  • 33°C
  • 15°C
  • Sat
  • 34°C
  • 15°C
  • Sun
  • 30°C
  • 17°C
  • Mon
  • 33°C
  • 16°C
  • Tue
  • 35°C
  • 17°C
  • Thu
  • 25°C
  • 13°C
  • Fri
  • 23°C
  • 15°C
  • Sat
  • 19°C
  • 14°C
  • Sun
  • 21°C
  • 14°C
  • Mon
  • 23°C
  • 14°C
  • Tue
  • 18°C
  • 13°C
Go

Cele: Police trying to establish motive for Precious Ramabulana’s murder

The Police Minister confirmed on Thursday that a man was arrested days after the Capricorn TVET college student was stabbed 52 times.

Police Minister Bheki Cele addressed the media on 28 November 2019. Picture: Abigail Javier/EWN.
Police Minister Bheki Cele addressed the media on 28 November 2019. Picture: Abigail Javier/EWN.
36 minutes ago

JOHANNESBURG - Police Minister Bheki Cele on Thursday said he was disturbed by the brutality of Precious Ramabulana’s murder.

Cele confirmed that a man was arrested days after the Capricorn TVET college student was stabbed 52 times. The 21-year-old was attacked in her room off campus on Sunday.

The minister said the suspect was found in possession of her phone.

“We are trying to understand the motive behind the murder, but the one thing that helps us currently is that he has begun to confess. We also found the victim’s phone in his possession,” Cele said.

WATCH: Police Minister Bheki Cele reacts to Ramabulana’s murder

President Cyril Ramaphosa had directed Cele to avail all necessary resources in Ramabulana’s murder investigation.

Her death sparked widespread outrage, with renewed calls for perpetrators of gender-based violence to be dealt with harshly.

Presidency spokesperson Khusela Diko on Wednesday said Ramaphosa was angry about Ramabulana’s murder.

“President Cyril Ramaphosa has expressed his horror and outrage at the murder of Precious Ramabulana. He has directed the minister of police to bring her killer to book,” she said.

A memorial service for Ramabulana was expected to be held in Limpopo on Thursday.

Additional reporting by Thando Kubheka.

Timeline

Popular in Local

Comments

EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.

However, we will NOT condone the following:

- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.

We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.

We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.

EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.

Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.

EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.

comments powered by Disqus
COPYRIGHT 2019 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA