Cele: Police trying to establish motive for Precious Ramabulana’s murder
The Police Minister confirmed on Thursday that a man was arrested days after the Capricorn TVET college student was stabbed 52 times.
JOHANNESBURG - Police Minister Bheki Cele on Thursday said he was disturbed by the brutality of Precious Ramabulana’s murder.
Cele confirmed that a man was arrested days after the Capricorn TVET college student was stabbed 52 times. The 21-year-old was attacked in her room off campus on Sunday.
The minister said the suspect was found in possession of her phone.
“We are trying to understand the motive behind the murder, but the one thing that helps us currently is that he has begun to confess. We also found the victim’s phone in his possession,” Cele said.
WATCH: Police Minister Bheki Cele reacts to Ramabulana’s murder
President Cyril Ramaphosa had directed Cele to avail all necessary resources in Ramabulana’s murder investigation.
Her death sparked widespread outrage, with renewed calls for perpetrators of gender-based violence to be dealt with harshly.
Presidency spokesperson Khusela Diko on Wednesday said Ramaphosa was angry about Ramabulana’s murder.
“President Cyril Ramaphosa has expressed his horror and outrage at the murder of Precious Ramabulana. He has directed the minister of police to bring her killer to book,” she said.
A memorial service for Ramabulana was expected to be held in Limpopo on Thursday.
Additional reporting by Thando Kubheka.
