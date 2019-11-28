Cape Town train station shut down as trains gutted in fire
A fire, which broke out on Thursday morning, has led to a complete shutdown of the entire station.
CAPE TOWN - Cape Town train station was closed on Thursday morning.
A fire, which broke out on Thursday, has led to a complete shutdown of the entire station.
Eighteen carriages have been gutted.
Metrorail’s Riana Scott said: “Two trains were initially on fire, but it soon spread to adjacent platforms. In total 18 carriages were on fire and platforms 9 to 16 are closed. The entire regional train service is suspended. Commuters are advised to use alternative transport.”
The cause of the fire is under investigation.
In October alone, there were two train fires at the very same station.
Popular in Local
-
CARTOON: Court shooting!
-
SAA workers paid half of their November salaries - Numsa
-
SAA management pulls out of Scopa meeting
-
Weather service warns of another heatwave to hit Gauteng from Thursday
-
DA, EFF to go head to head as new JHB mayor to be elected today
-
PowerBall results: Tuesday, 26 November 2019
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.