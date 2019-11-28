Cape Town train station shut down as trains gutted in fire

A fire, which broke out on Thursday morning, has led to a complete shutdown of the entire station.

CAPE TOWN - Cape Town train station was closed on Thursday morning.

Eighteen carriages have been gutted.

Metrorail’s Riana Scott said: “Two trains were initially on fire, but it soon spread to adjacent platforms. In total 18 carriages were on fire and platforms 9 to 16 are closed. The entire regional train service is suspended. Commuters are advised to use alternative transport.”

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

In October alone, there were two train fires at the very same station.