Barker says Stellenbosch FC focused on making comeback after losing to Chiefs

CAPE TOWN - Stellenbosch FC coach Steve Barker has vowed to bounce back after 4-0 defeat to Kaizer Chiefs on Wednesday night at Cape Town Stadium.

"Besides the scoreline, when you lose the game 4-0 you obviously disappointed it goes without saying. But we have to look at ourselves, where we are and what we want to achieve."

He added: "Yes, rightly so, a team like Chiefs with big players like [Willard] Katsande, [Samir] Nurković and [Lebogang] Manyama with a quality game like they did to us - it's going to be difficult especially when you concede from two set-pieces.

"In play like those setpieces we know we should not let ourselves down - so we've got two setpieces scoring against us. [Siyabonga] Ngezana has good quality and it's the same with Nurković. So the important part for us is not to sulk. We have a game on Saturday and we have to take those defeats on the chin. We have to move forward. We have another opportunity on Saturday to get ourselves back on track."