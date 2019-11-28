Barker says Stellenbosch FC focused on making comeback after losing to Chiefs
Steve Barker says although they are disappointed - this is not the time to feel for themselves but have to use the defeat in getting back on track on their next Absa Premiership game.
CAPE TOWN - Stellenbosch FC coach Steve Barker has vowed to bounce back after 4-0 defeat to Kaizer Chiefs on Wednesday night at Cape Town Stadium.
Barker said although they were disappointed, this was not the time to feel sorry for themselves. He said they had to use the defeat to get back on track for their next Absa Premiership game.
"Besides the scoreline, when you lose the game 4-0 you obviously disappointed it goes without saying. But we have to look at ourselves, where we are and what we want to achieve."
He added: "Yes, rightly so, a team like Chiefs with big players like [Willard] Katsande, [Samir] Nurković and [Lebogang] Manyama with a quality game like they did to us - it's going to be difficult especially when you concede from two set-pieces.
"In play like those setpieces we know we should not let ourselves down - so we've got two setpieces scoring against us. [Siyabonga] Ngezana has good quality and it's the same with Nurković. So the important part for us is not to sulk. We have a game on Saturday and we have to take those defeats on the chin. We have to move forward. We have another opportunity on Saturday to get ourselves back on track."
