ANC names Geoff Makhubo as its candidate for Joburg mayor

JOHANNESBURG - The ANC in Johannesburg has named Geoff Makhubo as its candidate for mayor.

Makhubo was one of three names suggested to ANC national officials for the position.

City council is today meeting to elect a new mayor for the metro after Herman Mashaba's departure from the office on Wednesday.

Makhubo is running the race against the DA's Funzela Ngobeni and the EFF's Musa Novela to replace Mashaba.