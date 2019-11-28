ANC names Geoff Makhubo as its candidate for Joburg mayor
City council is today meeting to elect a new mayor for the metro after Herman Mashaba's departure from the office on Wednesday.
JOHANNESBURG - The ANC in Johannesburg has named Geoff Makhubo as its candidate for mayor.
Makhubo was one of three names suggested to ANC national officials for the position.
City council is today meeting to elect a new mayor for the metro after Herman Mashaba's departure from the office on Wednesday.
Makhubo is running the race against the DA's Funzela Ngobeni and the EFF's Musa Novela to replace Mashaba.
#JHBMayor@MYANC has nominated Geoff Makhubo for Johannesburg Mayor election— EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) November 28, 2019
Secretary General Ace Magashule is confident ANC will reclaim the metro@nthakoana pic.twitter.com/KIuhbP2alk
Popular in Politics
-
CARTOON: Court shooting!
-
DA, EFF to go head to head as new JHB mayor to be elected today
-
DA appoints Abel Tau as acting mayor of Tshwane
-
Zuma’s Nkandla homestead remains well taken care of by state – spokesperson
-
DA 'raised concerns' with Mokgalapa over contents of 'sex' audio
-
Julius Malema charged for discharging firearm in public - NPA
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.