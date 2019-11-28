View all in Latest
Acclaimed director Welcome Msomi to be sentenced over R8mn embezzlement

The initiative was launched by government in 2015 to honour performers in the arts, culture and heritage sector.

FILE: Welcome Msomi. Picture: facebook.com
FILE: Welcome Msomi. Picture: facebook.com
21 minutes ago

JOHANNESBURG - Acclaimed director and playwright Welcome Msomi will be sentenced in the High Court sitting in Palm Ridge for embezzling R8 million from the Living Legends Programme Trust Fund.

The initiative was launched by the government in 2015 to honour performers in the arts, culture and heritage sector.

Msomi, aged 76, was arrested by the Hawks in Durban earlier this year. The director, a trustee of the programme, was found guilty of 61 counts of theft by the High Court.

The Arts and Culture Department had set aside R20 million to honour the country’s living legends.

It was discovered earlier this year that funds had gone missing the same day the money was deposited into the trust.

The department said it pursued all available legal avenues to ensure the stolen funds would be recovered.

