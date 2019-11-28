4 suspects 'positively identified' after Cape Town trains arson, says Mbalula
The minister said the suspects were caught on CCTV cameras.
CAPE TOWN - Transport Minister Fikile Mbalula on Thursday announced that four suspects were identified in connection with a massive train fire at Cape Town Train Station that left 18 carriages, from two train sets, destroyed.
Mbalula, who visited the station to inspect the damage, said the suspects were caught on CCTV cameras. He said they should not be charged only with arson, but also with economic sabotage.
“Police must do their job to find them working with Prasa security and so on. Anyone who did this trash here has been positively identified and will be found,” Mbalula said.
The burning of trains is violent and is an attack to the poor. We must all join in and condemn the acts of damage to services that help the most vulnerable amongst us to get to work and their homes. pic.twitter.com/mH2sdWxq3V— Minister of Transport |Mr Fix (@MbalulaFikile) November 28, 2019
The minister said authorities were intensifying efforts to protect rail infrastructure. He said the recent fire had caused damage of about R61 million.
“Our intention is to upgrade and ensure that we deal with security issues,” he said.
Mbalula added that he had already made contact with Police Minister Bheki Cele regarding rail crime.
#Trainfire Eighteen carriages, from two train sets, were destroyed in the blaze this morning. KP pic.twitter.com/04JDftMvcm— EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) November 28, 2019
