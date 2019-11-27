Zuma’s Nkandla homestead remains well-taken care of by state – spokesperson
Images showing a broken fence with litter in the yard purporting to be Jacob Zuma’s home in Nkandla have been widely shared on social media.
DURBAN - Former President Jacob Zuma’s spokesperson on Wednesday said images circulating online showing what appeared to be the bad state of Zuma’s Nkandla homestead were not a true reflection of the residence.
Images showing a broken fence with litter in the yard purporting to be Zuma’s home in Nkandla were widely shared on social media. Some users lambasted the poor state of the house given the quarter of a billion rand of taxpayers' money used on security and other features.
R246m Later...: All things fall apart at the Nkandla National Key Point. Wonder what state is the Fire Pool.... This speaks to the shoddy work quality I guess... #Checkpoint #WesBank #MorningLive #MorningLive #ThumaMina #VBSMutualBank #VBSBank pic.twitter.com/gTa32MoGBu— Black Butterfly (@greateraspect) November 27, 2019
Zuma’s spokesperson Vukile Mathabela told Eyewitness News that Zuma remained well-taken care of by the state and the home remained highly secured.
He said the images circulating online actually showed a clinic and properties of the police, which were constructed at the same time as Zuma’s homestead, but which were separate from the former president’s estate.
“The pictures are not of the house of the former president. His house is well secured and the fence is different from the fence that you guys are showing. On record, I can confirm that’s not the house of the former president,” Mathabela said.
Mathabela said Zuma, as is the case of all the country’s former presidents, received his monthly salary and enjoyed several benefits as a former head of state.
