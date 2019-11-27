WPCA commits to promoting good governance in cricket community

This comes after the WPCA won its arbitration case on Tuesday against Cricket South Africa (CSA) with costs.

CAPE TOWN - The Western Province Cricket Association (WPCA) has vowed to reiterate its firm commitment to promoting good governance and integrity within the cricket community.

In September the WPCA board was suspended and placed under administration by CSA who then appointed professor André Odendaal as an administrator to oversee the province's affairs.

This relates to the multi-million rand construction development that would see four new office blocks erected on the northern side of the Newlands Cricket Ground which would be leased out for office space.

President of the Western Province Cricket Association Advocate Nicolas Kock said the board remained committed to protecting the interests of its members, clubs and the faithful supporters of Western Province cricket.

"The WPCA has been vindicated and affirmed by the arbitration ruling. As much as the board have been vindicated in the principle stance against CSA, I don't think there can be any winner in an unnecessary engagement like this," said Kock.

"In the WPCA board, some members do serve in the development board - we've got a very strong and ethical leadership."

"We will have a debrief session with professor André Odendaal where he will inform the board as of the status quo and what has transpired in the last couple of months."