WPCA commits to promoting good governance in cricket community
This comes after the WPCA won its arbitration case on Tuesday against Cricket South Africa (CSA) with costs.
CAPE TOWN - The Western Province Cricket Association (WPCA) has vowed to reiterate its firm commitment to promoting good governance and integrity within the cricket community.
This comes after WPCA won its arbitration case on Tuesday against Cricket South Africa (CSA) with costs.
In September the WPCA board was suspended and placed under administration by CSA who then appointed professor André Odendaal as an administrator to oversee the province's affairs.
This relates to the multi-million rand construction development that would see four new office blocks erected on the northern side of the Newlands Cricket Ground which would be leased out for office space.
President of the Western Province Cricket Association Advocate Nicolas Kock said the board remained committed to protecting the interests of its members, clubs and the faithful supporters of Western Province cricket.
"The WPCA has been vindicated and affirmed by the arbitration ruling. As much as the board have been vindicated in the principle stance against CSA, I don't think there can be any winner in an unnecessary engagement like this," said Kock.
"In the WPCA board, some members do serve in the development board - we've got a very strong and ethical leadership."
"We will have a debrief session with professor André Odendaal where he will inform the board as of the status quo and what has transpired in the last couple of months."
Popular in Sport
-
Mokwena defends Lorch: He’s still the best player in the country
-
CSA won't challenge decision on Western Province Cricket Association
-
Man City owner to sell $500 million stake valuing itself at $4.8 billion - FT
-
CARTOON: Siya In The Future
-
Pirates beat Polokwane City 3-2 in Absa Premiership match
-
EWN Fantasy Football podcast GW14: Who's your "one more week" guy?
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.