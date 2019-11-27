Weather service warns of another heatwave to hit Gauteng from Thursday
Extreme temperatures were expected from Thursday until Sunday.
JOHANNESBURG – The South African Weather Service on Wednesday issued a warning for the third heatwave to hit Gauteng this season.
Extreme temperatures were expected from Thursday until Sunday.
Forecaster Vanetia Phakula said residents should take precautions.
“We are expecting a heatwave over Gauteng and it will also affect surrounding provinces as well as Limpopo, Mpumalanga, Free State, North West, Northern Cape, Western Cape, and Eastern Cape. But, we expect the heatwave in Gauteng province from tomorrow and it will proceed at least until Sunday,” she said.
Gauteng Tomorrow 's Weather overview: 28.11.2019 pic.twitter.com/iqJm2dZWTh— SA Weather Service (@SAWeatherServic) November 27, 2019
Please be advised of the following ADVISORY for a heat wave expected over the central interior valid from 27-29 Nov 2019. @vslandbou @landbou @ReenvalSA @OFM9497 @NSPCA_SA @GrainSA @AgriSAOfficial @FarmersWeeklySA @volksbladnuus @LesediFM pic.twitter.com/fuYzlotDXX— SA Weather Service (@SAWeatherServic) November 26, 2019
More in Local
-
KZN's Ugu district receives new advanced TLD HIV treatment
-
Ramaphosa: Lesotho on ‘positive trajectory’ to achieve peace, stability
-
Activists ask Ramaphosa to pull out of Power FM's Chairman's Conversation
-
Limpopo police following up on leads in Precious Ramabulana’s murder case
-
WC govt has no obligation to deliver inner-city social housing, court hears
-
SAPS set to reclassify abalone poaching as serious priority crime
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.