Weather service warns of another heatwave to hit Gauteng from Thursday

Extreme temperatures were expected from Thursday until Sunday.

JOHANNESBURG – The South African Weather Service on Wednesday issued a warning for the third heatwave to hit Gauteng this season.

Extreme temperatures were expected from Thursday until Sunday.

Forecaster Vanetia Phakula said residents should take precautions.

“We are expecting a heatwave over Gauteng and it will also affect surrounding provinces as well as Limpopo, Mpumalanga, Free State, North West, Northern Cape, Western Cape, and Eastern Cape. But, we expect the heatwave in Gauteng province from tomorrow and it will proceed at least until Sunday,” she said.