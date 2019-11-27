WATCH LIVE: State capture spotlight moves to alleged irregularities at Transnet

The commission of inquiry into state capture resumed on Wednesday and focused on alleged irregularities at Transnet.

CAPE TOWN - The commission of inquiry into state capture will hear testimony on Transnet from actuarial scientist and witness Alister Chabi.

In July, former Transnet treasurer Mathane Makgatho said she prevented R750 million from being stolen from the parastatal.

Makgatho revealed that her former boss and former CFO Anoj Singh wanted her to recommend a R5 billion loan from Nedbank through Gupta-linked company Regiments Capital.

Makgatho said the loan would have cost Transnet over R750 million over a five year period.

More details on alleged corruption on at Transnet is set to be revealed by Chabi on Wednesday.

WATCH: State capture inquiry on 27 November 2019