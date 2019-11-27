Tshwane Mayor Stevens Mokgalapa was ‘blackmailed’ before audio leaked
The mayor and MMC for Roads and Transport Sheila Senkubuge have denied that they had a sexual relationship and claim that some parts of the audio clip were faked to put pressure on them.
JOHANNESBURG – Democratic Alliance (DA) provincial leader John Moodey said they had obtained evidence that Tshwane Mayor Stevens Mokgalapa was being blackmailed with an audio recording leaked earlier this week.
The mayor and MMC for Roads and Transport Sheila Senkubuge have denied that they had a sexual relationship and claim that some parts of the audio clip were faked to put pressure on them.
Mokgalapa and Senkubuge are both on special leave as the investigation unfolds.
They have laid criminal complaints of blackmail against the alleged perpetrators at the Brooklyn police station.
Moodey vowed to take action if the evidence proves there was criminality.
“He opened cases with the Hawks, as well and the SAPS. He forwarded messages he had on WhatsApp and his phone. There are individuals who apparently want to force him to reinstate them.”
Popular in Politics
-
Parly’s justice committee names Kholeka Gcaleka as next deputy PP
-
EFF announces Musa Novela as Joburg mayoral candidate
-
DA 'raised concerns' with Mokgalapa over contents of 'sex' audio
-
DA places Stevens Mokgalapa on special leave over 'sex scandal'
-
Herman Mashaba's legacy as City of Joburg mayor
-
Parly’s justice committee finds ‘no reasons’ to reinstate Jiba, Mrwebi at NPA
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.