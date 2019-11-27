Tshwane Mayor Stevens Mokgalapa was ‘blackmailed’ before audio leaked

The mayor and MMC for Roads and Transport Sheila Senkubuge have denied that they had a sexual relationship and claim that some parts of the audio clip were faked to put pressure on them.

JOHANNESBURG – Democratic Alliance (DA) provincial leader John Moodey said they had obtained evidence that Tshwane Mayor Stevens Mokgalapa was being blackmailed with an audio recording leaked earlier this week.

Mokgalapa and Senkubuge are both on special leave as the investigation unfolds.

They have laid criminal complaints of blackmail against the alleged perpetrators at the Brooklyn police station.

Moodey vowed to take action if the evidence proves there was criminality.

“He opened cases with the Hawks, as well and the SAPS. He forwarded messages he had on WhatsApp and his phone. There are individuals who apparently want to force him to reinstate them.”