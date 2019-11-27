Transnet likely to feature in first state capture prosecution
South Africans have been waiting impatiently for action against those involved in looting the state of billions of taxpayers’ rands.
CAPE TOWN - Transnet has told Parliament that it expects the country’s first state capture prosecutions to be a case emanating from the fraud and corruption that was rampant at the parastatal.
Now the first state capture case could be announced soon – and it would involve alleged wrongdoing at Transnet.
The parastatal’s board on Wednesday briefed Parliament’s Select Committee on Public Enterprises and Communications.
Transnet chairperson Popo Molefe did not want to give further details when approached by Eyewitness News, saying it could impact on the work being done by National Prosecutions Authority head Shamila Batohi.
“Let’s not rush it, because otherwise it will undermine the good work of the National Director of Public Prosecutions – but we think it will come soon. You have already seen the actions of the Hawks on a number of fronts in the last week or so.”
Earlier Transnet board member, advocate Oupa Motaung, told the committee Transnet had seconded its own team to the NPA to assist with evidence, as they’d been investigating since the new board’s appointment in May 2018.
“All that I can say is that we are very advanced. If I am not mistaken, the first test-case on state capture will emanate from Transnet’s side.”
Transnet is pursuing a number of civil and criminal cases in a bid to claw back money stolen.
