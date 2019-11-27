Suspected thieves in hospital under police guard after being shot

The assailants robbed security officials collecting money at a retail store at the Parow Centre shopping mall on Tuesday.

CAPE TOWN - Two suspects implicated in a cash-in-transit heist in Parow are in hospital under police guard.

Shortly after the robbery, flying squad members traced the suspects driving their getaway vehicle in Nyanga.

The police’s Brenda Muridili said another two suspects managed to flee the scene and are still on the run.

“Once they realised they were being pursued, they fired shots at the police. The police managed to return fire and brought the vehicle to a halt. Two suspects were injured during the shoot-out with the police. The policed seized the vehicle and the money box, which is assumed to be the one robbed in Parow.”