Suspected thieves in hospital under police guard after being shot

View all in Latest
Popular Topics
View all in Local
Popular Topics
View all in Politics
Popular Topics
View all in Opinion
Popular Topics
View all in Business
View all in Lifestyle
Popular Topics
View all in Sport
View all in Video
View all in Cartoons
20°C / 22°C
  • Wed
  • 30°C
  • 15°C
  • Thu
  • 32°C
  • 16°C
  • Fri
  • 32°C
  • 17°C
  • Sat
  • 33°C
  • 17°C
  • Sun
  • 33°C
  • 16°C
  • Mon
  • 32°C
  • 18°C
  • Wed
  • 23°C
  • 15°C
  • Thu
  • 29°C
  • 13°C
  • Fri
  • 21°C
  • 17°C
  • Sat
  • 20°C
  • 15°C
  • Sun
  • 21°C
  • 15°C
  • Mon
  • 22°C
  • 13°C
  • Wed
  • 32°C
  • 17°C
  • Thu
  • 34°C
  • 17°C
  • Fri
  • 35°C
  • 19°C
  • Sat
  • 35°C
  • 19°C
  • Sun
  • 35°C
  • 18°C
  • Mon
  • 34°C
  • 19°C
  • Wed
  • 32°C
  • 16°C
  • Thu
  • 34°C
  • 18°C
  • Fri
  • 35°C
  • 20°C
  • Sat
  • 35°C
  • 20°C
  • Sun
  • 36°C
  • 19°C
  • Mon
  • 35°C
  • 20°C
  • Wed
  • 29°C
  • 19°C
  • Thu
  • 25°C
  • 22°C
  • Fri
  • 30°C
  • 22°C
  • Sat
  • 27°C
  • 21°C
  • Sun
  • 24°C
  • 20°C
  • Mon
  • 25°C
  • 20°C
  • Wed
  • 21°C
  • 14°C
  • Thu
  • 23°C
  • 14°C
  • Fri
  • 24°C
  • 16°C
  • Sat
  • 22°C
  • 15°C
  • Sun
  • 20°C
  • 16°C
  • Mon
  • 22°C
  • 14°C
  • Wed
  • 32°C
  • 15°C
  • Thu
  • 35°C
  • 16°C
  • Fri
  • 26°C
  • 14°C
  • Sat
  • 20°C
  • 13°C
  • Sun
  • 24°C
  • 12°C
  • Mon
  • 25°C
  • 13°C
  • Wed
  • 26°C
  • 14°C
  • Thu
  • 26°C
  • 16°C
  • Fri
  • 20°C
  • 16°C
  • Sat
  • 19°C
  • 14°C
  • Sun
  • 20°C
  • 13°C
  • Mon
  • 20°C
  • 13°C
  • Wed
  • 33°C
  • 17°C
  • Thu
  • 35°C
  • 20°C
  • Fri
  • 35°C
  • 18°C
  • Sat
  • 36°C
  • 18°C
  • Sun
  • 36°C
  • 17°C
  • Mon
  • 36°C
  • 20°C
  • Wed
  • 36°C
  • 15°C
  • Thu
  • 37°C
  • 17°C
  • Fri
  • 36°C
  • 21°C
  • Sat
  • 37°C
  • 20°C
  • Sun
  • 36°C
  • 21°C
  • Mon
  • 37°C
  • 21°C
  • Wed
  • 30°C
  • 18°C
  • Thu
  • 33°C
  • 15°C
  • Fri
  • 33°C
  • 15°C
  • Sat
  • 34°C
  • 15°C
  • Sun
  • 30°C
  • 16°C
  • Mon
  • 33°C
  • 17°C
  • Wed
  • 22°C
  • 13°C
  • Thu
  • 26°C
  • 13°C
  • Fri
  • 24°C
  • 15°C
  • Sat
  • 20°C
  • 14°C
  • Sun
  • 19°C
  • 14°C
  • Mon
  • 23°C
  • 12°C
Go

Suspected thieves in hospital under police guard after being shot

The assailants robbed security officials collecting money at a retail store at the Parow Centre shopping mall on Tuesday.

Picture: Pexels
Picture: Pexels
9 minutes ago

CAPE TOWN - Two suspects implicated in a cash-in-transit heist in Parow are in hospital under police guard.

The assailants robbed security officials collecting money at a retail store at the Parow Centre Shopping Mall on Tuesday.

Shortly after the robbery, flying squad members traced the suspects driving their getaway vehicle in Nyanga.

The police’s Brenda Muridili said another two suspects managed to flee the scene and are still on the run.

“Once they realised they were being pursued, they fired shots at the police. The police managed to return fire and brought the vehicle to a halt. Two suspects were injured during the shoot-out with the police. The policed seized the vehicle and the money box, which is assumed to be the one robbed in Parow.”

Timeline

Popular in Local

Comments

EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.

However, we will NOT condone the following:

- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.

We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.

We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.

EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.

Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.

EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.

comments powered by Disqus
COPYRIGHT 2019 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA