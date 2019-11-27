SPONSORED: 16 Days of Light: Women abuse has been in the dark for far too long

16 Days of Light: It's time to bring women abuse out of the dark and into the light

South Africa has one of the highest rates of violence against women in the world.

Violence against women is a dark subject. It happens in the dark. When it's not reported, it stays in the dark. And when it is, we don’t want to see it – so we push it into the dark recesses of our minds. 1st For Women thinks it’s been in the dark for far too long. So, for 16 days, the company is bringing it into the light…

16 Days of Light

1st For Women is planning a national 16 Days of Activism campaign that seeks to shine a light on the dark subject of femicide and gender-based violence, to put it on the national agenda, get the attention of government, society, corporate SA and the world, and galvanise South Africans to come together and fight the epidemic.

About the campaign

The #16DaysOfLight campaign involves shining a literal light on 15 dark places in the form of a tribute projected onto 15 actual locations where femicide has taken place.

Every day, for 15 days of the 16 Days of Activism, a beautifully crafted short film will be released to honour the women whose lives were cut short in the dark corners of South Africa, and to remind people that violence against women can and does happen anywhere in the country.

As tribute to the women lost, on the final day of the campaign, a longer film incorporating all 15 tributes will be projected onto a building in Johannesburg.

Together with 1st For Women, we can illuminate the way to a South Africa free from abuse. Pledge your support in the fight against women abuse