Sea Point drownings: Body of fourth swimmer recovered

A group of teenagers had gone for a swim at Rocklands Beach on Sunday when some of them ran into trouble.

CAPE TOWN - The body of a fourth youth who drowned in Sea Point has been retrieved.

A rip current swept several of them out to sea. Four teens drowned.

Among them is Uwamungu John Damour. His father, Felicien Nzisabira, said his son had been sitting on rocks and spotted the youths in distress.

He then jumped into the water to help them.

“My son was sitting down here. The others cried and said he went to get them. But when he got them, the water came in stronger.”

NSRI's Craig Lambinon added: "On Wednesday morning, a police diving unit recovered the body of an 18-year-old male at Rocklands Beach. Police have opened an inquest docket. Family members have had an opportunity to pay their respects. Condolences are conveyed to the families of all four swimmers. All swimmers have now been accounted for.

In a separate incident, a nine-year-old boy drowned in Kleinmond in the Overberg region.

The incident occurred on Tuesday afternoon. A group of children had been swimming in the Kleinmond Lagoon when the boy disappeared under the water.

Additional reporting by Lizell Persens.