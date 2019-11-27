SAPS set to reclassify abalone poaching as serious priority crime
Over the past year, more than 400 suspects were arrested for the crime and police confiscated abalone worth at least R130 million in the Western Cape.
CAPE TOWN - The South African Police Service (SAPS) is set to reclassify abalone poaching as a serious priority crime.
The Democratic Alliance’s spokesperson on environmental affairs Andricus van der Westhuizen said: “I’m glad to see that SAPS is finally taking this matter seriously in our ongoing fight to curb abalone poaching. This environmental crime is a concern as abalone extinction could have disastrous consequences for the entire country.”
