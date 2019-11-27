SAA workers paid half of their November salaries - Numsa
The union said workers were assured that the rest of this month’s pay would be made on Monday.
JOHANNESBURG – The National Union of Metalworkers of South Africa (Numsa) on Wednesday said its members at South African Airways (SAA) had only been paid half of their salaries for November.
SAA was still recovering from last week’s crippling strike, which grounded the airline to a halt and cost it R50 million a day. It’s understood the parastatal hadn’t paid full salaries because it didn’t receive the R2 billion funding needed to continue its operations.
Numsa’s spokesperson Phakamile Hlubi-Majola said this was disappointing.
“We received a communique from SAA management after as Numsa and the South African Cabin Crew Association we sent them a letter yesterday requesting clarity on this situation. They came back with an answer to say that they had not yet received the money that had been promised to them by government, and that was the reason why the salaries were delayed,” she said.
SAA was not available for comment.
