SAA workers paid half of their November salaries - Numsa

View all in Latest
Popular Topics
View all in Local
Popular Topics
View all in Politics
Popular Topics
View all in Opinion
Popular Topics
View all in Business
View all in Lifestyle
Popular Topics
View all in Sport
View all in Video
View all in Cartoons
20°C / 22°C
  • Wed
  • 30°C
  • 15°C
  • Thu
  • 32°C
  • 16°C
  • Fri
  • 32°C
  • 17°C
  • Sat
  • 33°C
  • 17°C
  • Sun
  • 33°C
  • 16°C
  • Mon
  • 32°C
  • 18°C
  • Wed
  • 23°C
  • 15°C
  • Thu
  • 29°C
  • 13°C
  • Fri
  • 21°C
  • 17°C
  • Sat
  • 20°C
  • 15°C
  • Sun
  • 21°C
  • 15°C
  • Mon
  • 22°C
  • 13°C
  • Wed
  • 32°C
  • 17°C
  • Thu
  • 34°C
  • 17°C
  • Fri
  • 35°C
  • 19°C
  • Sat
  • 35°C
  • 19°C
  • Sun
  • 35°C
  • 18°C
  • Mon
  • 34°C
  • 19°C
  • Wed
  • 32°C
  • 16°C
  • Thu
  • 34°C
  • 18°C
  • Fri
  • 35°C
  • 20°C
  • Sat
  • 35°C
  • 20°C
  • Sun
  • 36°C
  • 19°C
  • Mon
  • 35°C
  • 20°C
  • Wed
  • 29°C
  • 19°C
  • Thu
  • 25°C
  • 22°C
  • Fri
  • 30°C
  • 22°C
  • Sat
  • 27°C
  • 21°C
  • Sun
  • 24°C
  • 20°C
  • Mon
  • 25°C
  • 20°C
  • Wed
  • 21°C
  • 14°C
  • Thu
  • 23°C
  • 14°C
  • Fri
  • 24°C
  • 16°C
  • Sat
  • 22°C
  • 15°C
  • Sun
  • 20°C
  • 16°C
  • Mon
  • 22°C
  • 14°C
  • Wed
  • 32°C
  • 15°C
  • Thu
  • 35°C
  • 16°C
  • Fri
  • 26°C
  • 14°C
  • Sat
  • 20°C
  • 13°C
  • Sun
  • 24°C
  • 12°C
  • Mon
  • 25°C
  • 13°C
  • Wed
  • 26°C
  • 14°C
  • Thu
  • 26°C
  • 16°C
  • Fri
  • 20°C
  • 16°C
  • Sat
  • 19°C
  • 14°C
  • Sun
  • 20°C
  • 13°C
  • Mon
  • 20°C
  • 13°C
  • Wed
  • 33°C
  • 17°C
  • Thu
  • 35°C
  • 20°C
  • Fri
  • 35°C
  • 18°C
  • Sat
  • 36°C
  • 18°C
  • Sun
  • 36°C
  • 17°C
  • Mon
  • 36°C
  • 20°C
  • Wed
  • 36°C
  • 15°C
  • Thu
  • 37°C
  • 17°C
  • Fri
  • 36°C
  • 21°C
  • Sat
  • 37°C
  • 20°C
  • Sun
  • 36°C
  • 21°C
  • Mon
  • 37°C
  • 21°C
  • Wed
  • 30°C
  • 18°C
  • Thu
  • 33°C
  • 15°C
  • Fri
  • 33°C
  • 15°C
  • Sat
  • 34°C
  • 15°C
  • Sun
  • 30°C
  • 16°C
  • Mon
  • 33°C
  • 17°C
  • Wed
  • 22°C
  • 13°C
  • Thu
  • 26°C
  • 13°C
  • Fri
  • 24°C
  • 15°C
  • Sat
  • 20°C
  • 14°C
  • Sun
  • 19°C
  • 14°C
  • Mon
  • 23°C
  • 12°C
Go

SAA workers paid half of their November salaries - Numsa

The union said workers were assured that the rest of this month’s pay would be made on Monday.

FILE: Numsa's Phakamile Hlubi-Majola. Picture: @phakxx/Twitter
FILE: Numsa's Phakamile Hlubi-Majola. Picture: @phakxx/Twitter
5 minutes ago

JOHANNESBURG – The National Union of Metalworkers of South Africa (Numsa) on Wednesday said its members at South African Airways (SAA) had only been paid half of their salaries for November.

Numsa said workers were assured that the rest of this month’s pay would be made on Monday.

SAA was still recovering from last week’s crippling strike, which grounded the airline to a halt and cost it R50 million a day. It’s understood the parastatal hadn’t paid full salaries because it didn’t receive the R2 billion funding needed to continue its operations.

Numsa’s spokesperson Phakamile Hlubi-Majola said this was disappointing.

“We received a communique from SAA management after as Numsa and the South African Cabin Crew Association we sent them a letter yesterday requesting clarity on this situation. They came back with an answer to say that they had not yet received the money that had been promised to them by government, and that was the reason why the salaries were delayed,” she said.

SAA was not available for comment.

Timeline

More in Business

Comments

EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.

However, we will NOT condone the following:

- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.

We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.

We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.

EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.

Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.

EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.

comments powered by Disqus
COPYRIGHT 2019 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA