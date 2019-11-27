Ramaphosa: Police must intensify hunt for Precious Ramabulana’s killer
President Cyril Ramaphosa has called upon the South African Police Service to intensify the manhunt for the killer of Precious Ramabulana.
JOHANNESBURG - President Cyril Ramaphosa has directed Police Minister Bheki Cele to avail all necessary resources in the Precious Ramabulana murder case.
The 21-year-old Limpopo student was found dead after being stabbed 52 times in her room in Botlokwa on Sunday.
Precious Ramabulana. Picture: facebook.com
It’s suspected that the Capricorn TVET college student may also have been raped, but that is yet to be confirmed.
The Presidency’s Khusela Diko said Ramaphosa was angry about Ramabulana’s murder.
“President Cyril Ramaphosa has expressed his horror and outrage at the murder of Precious Ramabulana. He has directed the minister of police to bring her killer to book.”
In a statement, the president said: “The savagery inflicted on this young woman, she was reportedly stabbed 52 times, points to a level of depravity that is beyond the comprehensible.”
On Monday the president launched the annual 16 Days of Activism of No Violence against Women and Children in Lephalale in Limpopo, where he updated the nation on progress in implementing the National Emergency Response Plan to combat gender-based violence and femicide.
“This week alone our courts have handed down life sentences to three perpetrators convicted of crimes against women and children. We are going to make good on our promise to the women of this country that those who are terrorising them will be removed from society.”
At the launch president, Ramaphosa called on all South Africans to report gender-based violence and to work with law enforcement authorities.
“I call upon friends, family and the community, and anyone with information that could lead to the arrest of Precious’ killer to come forward.”
