Ramaphosa: Lesotho on ‘positive trajectory’ to achieve peace, stability

JOHANNESBURG - President Cyril Ramaphosa on Wednesday said Lesotho was on a positive trajectory to achieve peace and stability.

The president was speaking at the closing of a multi-stakeholder dialogue for constitutional and security sector reforms in the Mountain Kingdom. Ramaphosa said the progress made in achieving stability through reforms in Lesotho was a testimony to the power of negotiation.

Lesotho held three elections between 2012 and 2017, and two army commanders were killed during that time.

Analysts attributed that to a constitution that gave too much power to the prime minister alone – and prime ministers used that power to call for elections whenever they lost votes of no confidence in Parliament – instead of stepping down.

The other issue was who was the commander in chief of the army - between the king, who is head of state with no executive powers - and the prime minister.

The reforms were expected to clarify, among others, who between the king, the prime minister and Parliament should have the power to appoint and fire commanders.

Ramaphosa said with the conclusion of the multi-stakeholder dialogue and the establishment of a national reforms authority, Lesotho was now closer to coming off the Southern African Development Community agenda as a problem.